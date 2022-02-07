Important Week For These 26 Altcoins: Here’s What To Expect!

As we enter a new week where Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are trading on the green board, we have compiled various developments that will affect altcoin prices throughout the week as Somanews. Here are the details…

Here are the critical developments in 26 altcoin projects

Cardence (CRDN) has announced the Adadao exclusive sale.

WhiteBIT lists Near Protocol (NEAR) with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Tether (USDT) pairs.

Vulcan Forged (PYR) launches testnet.

xHashtag (XTAG) is launching testnet.

Ownly (OWN) is expected to make an important partnership announcement today.

ProBit Global has listed Ekta (EKTA) with USDT pair.

Probit Global has listed GreenZoneX (GZX) with USDT pair.

MEXC Global lists BiFi (BIFI) with USDT pair.

UniWorld (UNW), UniWallet’s IOS app 3.1.2. releases version.

MEXC Global lists Crypto Cavemen (CAVE) in USDT parity.

Tomorrow, February 8, 2022, Kryptomon (KMON) will be listed on Binance’s NFT platform.

Tomorrow, MEXC Global lists Router Protocol (ROUTE) with USDT pair.

On February 9, 2022, HotBit lists NerveFlux (NERVE) with USDT pair.

BitMart lists Yieldly (YLDY) on February 9 with USDT pair.

APENFT (NFT) will hold an airdrop on February 10, 2022 at 15:00 CEST.

The Sandbox (SAND) will be selling Web3 Land on February 10. This sale will start at 16:00 Turkish time.

EthereumX (ETX) will release its new and updated roadmap on February 10.

On February 11, Harmony (ONE) will unveil the Bitcoin bridge.

On February 11, MetaFabric (FABRIC) will launch the airdrop.

FaraLand (FARA) will carry out its coin burning on the 12th of every month on February 12, 2022.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) will perform its Mystique hard fork on February 13.

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) will launch its non-fungible miner marketplace called NFM on February 13.

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) will airdrop 101 DSLA NFTs from the DSLA Metaverse collection.

DeFiChain (DFI) will perform the Fort Canning Hill update. Update, 1,605,000. It is stated that it will be built at block height.

Plutonians IDO is coming to Blockpad, the IDO (Initial DEX Offering) of Blocktopia, one of the Metaverse projects.

Highstreet (HIGH) NFTs will be listed on Binance’s NFT marketplace. The platform will also support the HIGH token.