Important warning for PlayStation 5 sales from Sony!

Sony has issued an important warning text for PlayStation 5 sales. We announced that this console, which will be released on November 12, 2020, will be available in our country on November 19, 2020.

Sony warns of PlayStation 5 sales

Sony, which did not want to organize any events for its new console due to the COVID-19 outbreak, said that sales events normally held in stores will not be held. Deliveries will be made via different routes.

In addition, it was said that people who did not pre-order for PlayStation 5 will not have the PlayStation 5 on November 12, 2020. It was learned that this announcement is valid for people living in Japan.

Sony announced that the PlayStation 5 is sold out in Japan. This company, which has been operating for 74 years, did not give any information about when the stocks will be replenished. The popularity of the PlayStation 5 was more than expected, and the plans turned upside down.

Pre-order users must adhere to pre-determined delivery instructions. The depletion of stocks in Japan also made users in other countries uneasy. We will see together whether such a situation will happen in other countries.

Sony thinks that this console will also exceed the 100 million threshold in sales. PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 4 had previously achieved this success.



