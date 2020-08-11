Important steps for foldable ebook readers

Foldable smartphones are gradually appealing to more users. I wonder if foldable e-book readers follow this? E Ink Corporation, the manufacturer of digital paper technology that we see in most ebook readers, points out that this could happen.

The company’s research and development lab has been developing foldable e-ink displays for some time now. Showing its latest prototype, the company also reveals the potential of the folding screen e-book reader idea.

The video above, shared by GoodEReader.com, shows a foldable e-book reader prototype device developed by E Ink. The first version was shown in June, but the latest hardware seems to use a more robust hinge, with five special keys placed on the right edge of the device. At the same time, thanks to the integrated Wacom technology, operations such as taking notes, drawing and highlighting texts can be performed with pen.

The concept looks very attractive overall. Like foldable phones, a foldable e-book reader allows a larger screen area to be used in a smaller body. At the same time, thanks to the foldable format, it is possible to experience the feeling of a real book or notebook in more ways. When we consider the process of taking notes or matching the materials to be read, it will be a very useful device.

However, this technology does not appear to be fully operational yet. In this prototype, the screen bezels are huge, and the folding lights seem to be left over from the devices we saw in the 90s. Also, note-taking in e-readers is often limited by low latency. Using e-readers for note-taking is a growing market, but it is not yet at a desired point in providing a seamless experience to replace the old paper and pen.



