Important statement for the Redmi Note 10 series

Xiaomi’s CEO in India, Manu Kumar Jain, confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with Super AMOLED displays. Rumors on the subject had come up a while ago.

It is not yet clear whether all members of the series will come with a Super AMOLED display. In the series, it is definitely considered that the standard Redmi Note 10 will be accompanied by Note 10 Pro and Note 10 Pro Max. However, it is already clear that these devices will be the first members of the Redmi Note family with AMOLED displays.

The promotional event of the series will take place on March 4. According to previous rumors, the Redmi Note 10 will come with a 6.43-inch Full HD + resolution display. 48 megapixel main camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor are among the features of this phone.

In the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it is expected to accompany the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 6 or 8 GB of RAM. 128 GB of storage space and a 6.67 inch Super AMOLED display are among the features of the phone. Although the features of the Pro Max version are unknown, it is not difficult to predict that a more advanced device will come before users.