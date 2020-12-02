Important Stablecoin Move From Visa: USDC Partnership

Visa, one of the largest credit card companies in the world, made an announcement today showing that it is warming up the crypto money industry. The stablecoin USDC, based on the Ethereum (ETH) network backed by Circle, has sat down with the credit card giant. From now on, it has been announced that USDC can be used at 60 million sellers in Visa’s payment network.

Important partnership from USDC and Visa

With a total market value of $ 2.9 billion as of press hour, USDC is actually the most used stable coin after Tether. Under this partnership, users will be able to shop from millions of POS devices using the Circle-backed stablecoin.

Storage of USDCs will be done by Circle instead of Visa. It was stated that immediately after the announcement, work was started to integrate Circle and Visa’s USDC software into the platform and to make and receive USDC payments.

Not individual but institutional investors are also included in the agreement.

This partnership doesn’t just cover the average consumer or users. Circle, which is included in Visa’s Fast Track program, will also serve corporate customers. Institutions supported by Visa under the partnership will be able to make international USDC payments. When institutions send USDC, these funds can be converted into the fiat currency of the relevant country and used wherever Visa is accepted.

In the continuation of the partnership, it is planned to introduce a special card that will allow direct USDC payments. After successfully completing Visa’s Fast Track program, Circle may have its own card within the next year. Cuy Sheffield, responsible for the cryptocurrency division of Visa, emphasized that direct USDC payments can be made without conversion to fiat currency:

“We think that this development will significantly increase the usage that USDC can offer for Circle’s corporate customers.”

More cryptocurrency partnership news may come from Visa

Emphasizing that Visa is the “network of networks”, Sheffield emphasized that blockchain networks and stablecoins such as USDC are also “additional networks”. Even this statement suggests that Visa may come to the fore with more cryptocurrency and blockchain-focused partnerships in the coming days.

Cred, a cryptocurrency-based loan platform, recently joined Visa’s network.



