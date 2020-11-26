Important Service For Banking Cryptocurrency Exchanges

South Korean banks are accelerating cryptocurrency moves with Kookmin (KB), one of the largest commercial banks in the country, and are forming a “digital asset management company” with a number of leading blockchain actors protecting the Bitcoin assets of institutional clients such as crypto exchanges. KB will start offering crypto asset management related services for institutional investors from next month.

KB has made an undisclosed amount of strategic investment in a new firm called Korea Digital Asset (KODA), along with blockchain accelerator Hashed and other blockchain investor and developer Haechi Labs, CNews reported. KODA is preparing to offer a beta service for corporate customers starting next month.

An official from Kookmin Bank said they are planning to start managing corporate clients’ digital assets, including crypto exchanges. Hashed CEO Kim Seojoon said:

“KB is the largest bank in Korea. I am sure this agreement has many meanings for the industry. ”

KODA also announced that it will develop new layers of functionality in the future. The firm’s developers suggest that the system will also function as a b2b digital asset bank for businesses with crypto assets. It is planned to add Ethereum to the system, which will be compatible only with Bitcoin in the beginning.

KODA added that it plans to provide a wide range of services for institutions and organizations dealing with digital assets, such as crypto asset trusts, Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions, tax and regulatory compliance tools, and over-the-counter (OTC) services.



