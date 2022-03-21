Important Remarks from the Founder of Cardano: What Does the Parable of “Fading” Mean?

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson made important statements on behalf of the Cardano ecosystem in a recent interview. Hoskinson pointed to future updates to the network and claimed that the Cardano blockchain will perform like “Solana”.

Parable of “Solana” by Cardano Founder

Current View on ADA

Since the launch of Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap, significant increases have been recorded in the network’s TVL (Total Value Locked). However, this increase in the total value locked in the Cardano network did not have any positive impact on the ADA price in the short term. The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin, after the upward movements recorded in the last weeks, turned its direction down again and regressed to the price levels of $ 40,900, giving the crypto money market a downward momentum again. ADA, which has exhibited a very low price performance recently, accelerated its downward movements with the downward trend in the market. ADA started trading at the price levels of $ 0.88 with the latest price movements recorded.