The popular metaverse coin project, Radio Caca, is looking to expand into partnerships with university students. Radio Caca (RACA) is a decentralized autonomous organization that partners with top global universities to create a metaverse for students to study and play. The blockchain ecosystem, powered by its native token RACA, consists of the United States of Mars (USM) metaverse, the NFT marketplace, and a P2E game called Metamon.

This metaverse coin seeks partnerships with universities

At the time of publication, RACA was among the top 20 metaverse tokens on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of $327 million. RACA is a token based on the BNB Chain, formerly known as BSC, bridged to Ether (ETH) and OEC. The management token of the USM metaverse. Wolfgang Morton, Head of Investor Relations at RACA, described the quarterly USM metaverse as a 3D planet where users can own land, build houses, play mini-games and socialize. Compared to other metaverses with a “high barrier to entry” such as Decentraland or The Sandbox, USM wants to remain accessible and inclusive, according to Morton.

“Our mission is to give the Metaverse back to the people,” Morton said. We do this by keeping our land prices low.” The RACA team has partnered with more than a dozen academic blockchain communities from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, including the University of Cambridge and Princeton University, to help create and develop their metaverse.

What will the partnership add to RACA?

According to Fuming, Head of Business Development at RACA, the company allows blockchain communities free land and developers to build a kind of virtual campus for students to attend lectures, ceremonies or take a virtual vacation. The idea is that the land brings future cash flow benefits towards funding blockchain education at these universities. As online education becomes more standardized, the RACA team hopes USM will introduce students to the technical aspects of blockchain early.