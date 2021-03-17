Important operating system detail in OnePlus Watch leak

OnePlus has been giving tips about its smart watch, known as OnePlus Watch, since the introduction of the 8T. As the alleged introduction date approaches, new details continue to emerge.

According to the most recent leak, OnePlus’ first smartwatch is 46mm. has a safe. It is stated that the watch will come with an IP68 water and dust resistance certificate. The sharing made by the famous sensor, Ishan Agarwal, also makes it possible to get an idea about the fitness features of OnePlus Watch. The smart watch, which will be able to monitor sleep and stress levels, will be able to measure heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Incoming calls can be answered with the smart watch, which will show notifications to the phone. The clock can also be used to control OnePlus televisions. The battery life feature indicates that the watch will not work with the Wear OS operating system. According to the leak, the OnePlus Watch will feature Warp Charge fast charging, and only 20 minutes of charging will keep the watch running for a week.

Exclusive: OnePlus Watch Specifications – 46mm

– IP68

– Warp Charge (A week of charge in 20 minutes)

– Sleep, Stress, Blood Saturation, Heart Rate Monitoring

– Check Notifications, Calls

– Control OnePlus TV

– 4GB Storage

– Auto Workout Detection More: https://t.co/m4Cr3ckTWR pic.twitter.com/TP75nMCmXd — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 17, 2021

This statement indicates that the standard battery life of the watch is even more than a week. This suggests that the operating system of the watch is not Wear OS. The battery life of watches with Wear OS operating system cannot go beyond two days. Agarwal also mentions this possibility in a post he made later.

Two different color options, silver and black, are expected to be offered for the OnePlus Watch. The introduction of the watch is expected on March 23 with the OnePlus 9 series.