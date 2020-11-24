Important names in the Qualcomm Snapdragon summit

Qualcomm is preparing to introduce its latest 5G processors at the traditional Snapdragon peak. Among these processors is the new flagship Snapdragon 875. The mobile processor giant will host important names at the Snapdragon summit as every year.

Some of these names are already known. Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi, Mitsuya Kishida, president of Sony Mobile, and Kyle Kiang of OnePlus are some of the names that will make their appearance at the event.

Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, will open the event. Managers of some of the major mobile operators will accompany Amon at the event. Nicki Palmer from US-based Verizon and Naoki Tani from Japanese mobile operator NTT Docomo will appear at the event.

The fact that executives from Xiaomi, Sony and OnePlus will attend the event means that these three companies will launch phones with new processors from Qualcomm in early 2021.

It will be possible to find new generation facial recognition and artificial intelligence technologies in Snapdragon 875. Clement Delangue, founder and CEO of the neural language processing platform Hugging Face, will explain the implementation of these technologies.

All presentations at the Qualcomm Snapdragon summit will be broadcast live on different online platforms due to the global coronavirus outbreak.



