Important Move from Binance! Popular Cryptocurrency Exchange Expands Its Boundaries

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, will offer fully regulated services to its first country in the Middle East, thanks to a license issued by the central bank of Bahrain.

Binance Expands Its Services to the Middle East

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of market volume, announced that he had obtained a license from a Middle Eastern country, with a post he shared on his official Twitter account the other day.

Bahrain was able to license Binance through the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Binance’s new license allows it to offer crypto services, including trading, custody and portfolio management, for clients in the Middle East’s smallest economy.

In December last year, Binance received substantive approval to operate in Bahrain. However, this approval has become a full-fledged license as of yesterday.

Rasheed Al Maraj, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), said that the bank is “developing regulations in line with global trends that enable innovation and best practices”.

The license allows Binance to continue its efforts to expand in global jurisdictions while complying with local regulations. CZ said last week that he wants Binance to “identify and invest” traditional businesses in every economic sector worldwide, linking them to cryptocurrency with the clear intent.

Despite, or possibly because of, its relative size relative to other countries in the region, Bahrain has been one of the most crypto-friendly countries in the Middle East.

Licenses Will Help Binance Achieve Its Goals

Licenses to operate in each region will definitely help Binance achieve its goals in this regard. His most recent notable acquisition was news media publisher Forbes last month with a whopping $200 million.

This move by the CBB puts the country ahead of Dubai as the region’s crypto hub. Bahrain’s financial crypto regulations are definitely ahead of those in Dubai, which has yet to allow crypto exchanges to provide services to its residents.

But Talal Tabbaa, CEO of Bahrain-based crypto exchange CoinMENA, told CNN in February that even though the central bank now has more advanced crypto regulations, “If banking is sorted, Dubai could be the number one destination for crypto.”

The banking problem in Dubai could be resolved this year as the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum establishes a legal framework for crypto in Dubai. In his statements, the Prime Minister reported that he said the framework would protect investors and design “very assured international standards” for crypto industry governance.