Important Move for Dogecoin: Will DOGE Rise Continue?

While the discussions about joke coins continue, important steps continue to be taken. The last step in Dogecoin, the first joke coin of the market, came from Bitcoin of America.

DOGE Now Available in BTMs

According to the statements made, Dogecoin (DOGE) transactions can now be made with Bitcoin of America’s ATMs. The popular BTM (Bitcoin ATM) operator announced that it has added DOGE in its latest announcement.

In the statements made, Bitcoin of America states that it added the joke coin after noticing the increasing popularity of Dogecoin. With this move, Dogecoin; It has joined popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin.

On the other hand, in October 2021, Bitcoin of America added Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Bitcoin of America also offers Bitcoin and Litecoin options online and at BTM locations.

Additionally, Bitcoin of America has more than 1,800 BTMs in 31 states. Therefore, this step is considered an important move for Dogecoin.

Dogecoin Price Actions

The price of Dogecoin, the largest meme coin, has increased by more than 12% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. In addition, according to the charts, DOGE rose as high as 0.14 today. The congestion in the $0.11 band was broken up on this occasion.

In addition, Dogecoin creator Billy Markus stated in his recent statements that he does not know exactly what is behind the price increase of the joke coin, but he is satisfied with this situation. However, according to analysts, both technical factors and important news may have affected the DOGE price.

E.g; On March 23, Voyager, a cryptocurrency trading software, announced that it has added new support to enable users to transact with DOGE. It is also thought that the BTM step may have pushed the DOGE price up.