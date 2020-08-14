Important improvement for the under-screen camera phone!

Although the smartphone industry has recently focused on developing foldable screen devices, there are many dreams that have not yet been realized. One of them is under-screen camera phones, which we can easily say that the road has come to the end of the works. We have previously announced that we expect the first phone to use this technology to be ZTE Axon 20 5G.

ZTE Axon 20 5G could be the first phone with an under-screen camera!

Both Xiaomi and Oppo have shown their point in this technology last year. However, they stated in the statement they made at that time that it was too early to start mass production. In the first place, it was said that the first phone to use under-screen camera technology would be the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Of course, this did not happen and after the statement made by ZTE recently, eyes turned to the Axon 20 5G model. We do not know if the phone, which displays with the ZTE A2121 model number in TENAA, uses under-screen camera technology, because it is not visible from the visual.

It is emphasized that the phone, which is stated to be powered by an eight-core processor running at 2.4 GHz, will come with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There are four cameras on the back of the Axon 20 5G powered by a 4120 mAh battery. Three of them are as follows: 64 Megapixels, 8 Megapixels and 2 Megapixels.



