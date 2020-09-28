Important details of Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro leaked

The countdown for the introduction of the Xiaomi Mi 10T series is coming to an end. While the wait continues, new information about the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro continues to be added. In the newest of these, it is possible to see the designs of the phones in detail as well as the technical features.

According to the latest leak, the Mi 10T has a 6.44-inch IPS LCD display. This screen has a 144Hz refresh rate. There is a triple camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. A 13 megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera also complete this system.

The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor is at the heart of everything. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. It is stated that the internal storage space is 128 GB.

The Mi 10T Pro has a 108-megapixel sensor as the main camera. It is stated that this sensor also has optical image stabilization (OIS) feature. 144Hz display and 5000 mAh battery stand out between the two phones in common. It is worth noting that the two phones will come with the same processor.

It seems that both phones will come with 33W fast charging support. A 20-megapixel front camera and UFS 3.1 storage are also common features.

Unlike the Mi 10 series, it is seen that the fingerprint scanner has been moved aside in the Mi 10T series. Since the OLED display panel is not included in the phones, this does not surprise us.

It is necessary to wait for the promotional event on September 30 to learn all the details about the Xiaomi Mi 10T series.



