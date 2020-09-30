Important decision from Google about Play Store

It receives a 30 percent share of the majority of in-app purchases made in apps downloaded from the Google Play Store. The company plans to implement this policy more stringently as of next year. The internet giant pointed to September 30, 2021 for this. In the statement made, it was stated that 97 percent of the applications in the Play Store use Google’s system for in-app purchases.

Still, some popular apps like Spotify and Netflix circumvent Google’s system, directing users directly to their payment pages. Fortnite’s developer, Epic Games, has been fighting with Google as well as Apple for a while to use its own payment system.

On Android, users can also download apps from third-party stores such as Samsung’s Galaxy Store and Huawei’s AppGallery. In addition to these, applications can be accessed via sites such as APKPure or APKMirror or the developers’ own websites.

Google has also announced that with Android 12, it will make it easier to use third-party app stores. Therefore, it can be said that it will be a little easier for the company to highlight its own payment system without angering the authorities.

It will become clear over time how this new Google Play Store policy will affect the attitude of developers.




