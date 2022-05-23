Important Decision for LUNA, SHIB and These 8 Altcoins from the Giant Exchange!

10 altcoins were listed on OKEx, including Terra (LUNA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Solana. The important question here is whether listing can save LUNA…

OKEx lists SHIB and LUNA in USDC pair

This is good news for the Terra community as Luna has been added to a new trading pair on one of the largest crypto exchanges. OKX became the first exchange to lend a helping hand to Luna as she struggled to earn cryptocurrency after being beaten by bears for days.

According to the official announcement, OKEX lists the following 10 altcoins in the USDC pair.

Left (LEFT)

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Filecoin (FIL)

Near Protocol (NEAR)

Polkadot (DOT)

Apecoin (APE)

Avalanche (AVAX)

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

All listed altcoins are trading on the USDC pair. As for LUNA, it’s positive news for the Terra ecosystem that could potentially turn things around, according to the community.

Luna opens up to a bigger market

First, OKX is among the most popular and largest exchanges in the market. A quick glance at the list of exchanges currently in operation reveals that OKX ranks 19th on the charts with an impressive trading volume of around $1.5 billion. It can be said that the stock market is a really busy platform. Currently, there are more than 300 crypto exchanges in the market, which makes OKX’s 19th position significant.

With the listing, Luna will reach a large user base in a heavy exchange and may attract the attention of more investors. It’s worth noting that one reason the listing is so important is that some crypto exchanges delisted Luna after the market crash.

Terra 2.0 studies

Meanwhile, the Terra team is working on a new Terra Blockchain that will be hard forked into the original Luna chain. New LUNAs are planned to be created and airdropped to the community. It is not yet clear when this plan will be implemented or whether the OKX listing will have any impact.