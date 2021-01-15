Important changes planned for 2021 MacBook Pro emerge

Apple plans to release the MacBook Pro, which is scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2021 and will undergo a major design revamp. According to a research note written by TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo and reported by MacRumors, 9to5Mac and Apple Insider sites, Kuo said the laptop is currently under renovation as the first major design refresh for the MacBook Pro since the current generation’s launch in 2016. qualifying. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg published a report confirming many of the same details.

The edges of the new MacBook Pro are said to be straight like the iPad Pro and iPhone 12. In fact, the current laptop already has sharp edges, but it looks like the top and bottom faces will also be flatter than before. It is stated that the new model will come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, both with Apple-designed Arm processors. Kuo says the laptops will use a heat pipe system similar to the current 16-inch MacBook Pro, providing more thermal clearance and therefore higher performance. Bloomberg added that the new models will have “brighter, higher contrast” screens.

Perhaps most importantly, Kuo believes the new Pro laptops will undo some of the controversial changes Apple has made with current generations. For example, the OLED Touch Bar is said to be completely replaced by physical function keys. In addition, Kuo says there will be a wider range of ports that will reduce the need for adapters, while not providing details. And the MagSafe magnetic charging port is also planned to return. It is currently unclear whether this will have something in common with the new MagSafe accessory system announced with the iPhone 12.

A new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M1 processor was introduced last November and was released shortly thereafter. However, this model had almost the same hardware as the current Intel version. If we are to rely on Kuo, whose predictions for Apple products in the past were generally correct, future MacBook models will have great advances outside as well as inside.