Important change to muting WhatsApp chats

One of the most annoying situations with WhatsApp was the inability to permanently mute a person or group chat. The instant messaging app only allowed to mute chats for eight hours, a week, or a year. WhatsApp said earlier this year that it is working on muting people and group chats for life. It seems that this feature is finally rolling out to beta users. Instead of muting the chat for a year, the option to mute it for life is introduced.

The WABetaInfo site, which we know of with leaks regarding future versions of WhatsApp, noticed this new extension. In version 2.20.201.10 of the application, it is seen that the always mute option has been added. In fact, some users state that they see this option in earlier versions of WhatsApp. This indicates that the update is not dependent on the application version, but rather server-side updates.

This is not the only innovation waiting for WhatsApp users. Based on the tips, there is also a revamped storage management page. The WABetaInfo site points out that the refreshed page will have the following image:

The new storage management menu allows you to see in more detail what is taking place on the phone. Highlights include showing large and transmitted files and suggesting files for deletion. The amount of storage space consumed by chat also continues to be displayed.

WhatsApp users have gained some innovations that will increase their usefulness in 2020. These include more participant possibilities in video and voice calls, advanced search functionality and dark mode.



