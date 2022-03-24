Important Announcements Have Arrived: The Eyes Of The Market Are On These 18 Altcoins!

The cryptocurrency market has had strong digging since March 16. Almost the entire altcoin market, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum, continues its sideways movements. On the other hand, ecosystem developments from their projects continue to progress without slowing down. Here are the developments of the day from 18 altcoin projects…

There are important developments from these 18 altcoin projects

Yuga Labs, the founder of Apecoin, received an investment of $ 450 million.

Chinese chip manufacturing center Qualcomm has launched a $100 million metaverse fund to support metaverse companies.

Crypto.com has become the official sponsor of the FIFA 2022 world cup.

Japan-based cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck is added to the Nasdaq list.

Fantom (FTM) announced Fantom Domains, where wallet addresses can be identified as short names.

In the latest development from the Ripple-SEC lawsuit, the SEC allegedly withheld some documents proving that XRP is not a security.

NOWPayments has added a burning feature for Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Doge Killer (LEASH) that could potentially make these cryptocurrencies more scarce.

Binance has added AVAX, FTM, and SLP as loanable assets to the Binance Loans platform.

Tezos (XTZ) has been added to Frontier, an all-in-one crypto ecosystem.

According to data provided by DeFiLama, the total value (TVL) locked in the Cardano protocol has exceeded $300 million.

San Francisco-based financial firm SoFi has announced that it is introducing a new feature that allows its users to deposit a portion of their recurring deposits in a range of 30 different cryptocurrencies without any fees.

Whale Alert found that 190.4 million Ripple-linked cryptocurrencies were transferred by investors on various exchanges.

Cardano (ADA) has scheduled the Vasil hardfork for June with the aim of growing the Cardano protocol and significantly increasing trading volume and with it volume and liquidity.

DeFi yield aggregator Yearn Finance launched its new staking Curve Rocket pool on March 23.

A total of 23 new Cardano (ADA) pools have staked around 1.5 billion ADA in the last 12 hours, bringing the total supply of the staked cryptocurrency to about 74%.

Billy Markus, the founder of Dogecoin, announced to popular YouTuber and DOGE phenomenon Matt Wallace that he will be taking legal action for planning to launch another token under the cryptocurrency’s trademark.

Technology blogger Jane Manchun claimed with a screenshot that popular NFT platform Rarible wants to add support for Solana.