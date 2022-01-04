Important Announcement from Binance for These 9 Altcoins: Adding!

Giant Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance lists 9 altcoin pairs. The stock market made an important statement on the subject.

Leading Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange Binance lists 9 altcoin pairs. Binance has announced that it will add the following cryptocurrency pairs: ATOM/ETH, DUSK/BUSD, EGLD/ETH, ICP/ETH, LUNA/BRL, LUNA/UST, NEAR/ETH, ROSE/BNB, and VOXEL/ETH. The stock market made the following statement on the subject:

Binance will start trading on ATOM/ETH, DUSK/BUSD, EGLD/ETH, ICP/ETH, LUNA/BRL, LUNA/UST, NEAR/ETH, ROSE/BNB, and VOXEL/ETH on 05/01/2022. Please note: BRL is a fiat currency and does not represent any other cryptocurrency. Risk warning: Cryptocurrency trading is subject to high market risk. Please do your transactions carefully. You are reminded that Binance is not responsible for your trading losses. Thank you for your support!