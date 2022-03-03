Important Announcement From Binance Covering These 29 Altcoins!

Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of trading volume, made various announcements about 23 altcoins.

Binance allows users to buy various altcoin projects with credit and debit card

“Meet new fiat-based listings on Binance via Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card,” Binance said in its announcement today. Users can now purchase AION, ALPACA, AMP, BEL, DATA, DEGO, DEXE, DGB, EPS, ERN, KEY, ONG, OXT, PHA, RAD, STRAX, TORN, TWT and WING using a credit/debit card. Turkish Lira is among the new fiat currencies that can be purchased with AION, ALPACA, AMP, BEL, DATA, DEGO, DEXE, DGB, EPS, ERN, KEY, ONG, OXT, PHA, RAD, STRAX, TORN, TWT and WING. The full list is as follows: AUD, BRL, EUR, GBP, NZD, RUB, TRY, UAH.

Also users can now buy ACA, ALPINE, ANC, ILV, MC and WOO in Recurring purchase with major fiat currencies. The new fiat currency available for ACA, ILV and WOO Recurring Purchases is the euro. New fiat currencies available for purchase of ALPINE recurring are AUD, EUR, GBP, NZD, RUB, UAH, USD; The new fiat currencies available for ANC recurring purchase are EUR, GBP, RUB. Finally, the added fiat currencies for MC were EUR and GBP.

Binance adds new loan collateral assets

Binance announced in its latest announcement today that it has added MATIC, SLP, THETA and WAVES as collateral assets to its Binance Loans platform. Binance Loans offer a wide variety of options for supported crypto assets, interest rates, collateral assets and maximum loanable limits based on market conditions and internal risk management. Term options of 7, 14, 30, 90 and 180 days are available. You can always get it back in advance and the interest is calculated based on the hours borrowed.