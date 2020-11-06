Implicit message from Germany to Trump

While the US presidential election was not yet clear, German Foreign Minister Maas sent a veiled message to Trump. Maas said in a statement regarding the election that “America is more than a one man show.”

While the results of the presidential election in the USA caused serious discussions, remarkable statements came from German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

Speaking to Funke, Maas said, “America is more than a one-man show. Those who fuel the fire in such situations are acting irresponsibly. used the expressions.

“Now is the time to remain calm until the independently recognized results are evident,” said Maas. “Everyone must first show restraint in accepting the results.”

“For a functioning democracy, decent losers are more important than brilliant winners,” said Maas.

The postal votes in the presidential elections in which Trump and Biden competed in the USA caused controversy. In the head-to-head elections in many states, the current president Trump announced that he would take the matter to the Supreme Court, continuing the fraud.



