Impeachment: American Crime Story – Series Has New Trailer Released

Impeachment: American Crime Story, Recently, the FX channel released a new trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story. Set to premiere on September 7, this will be the 3rd season of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series of real crimes.

In the scenes, we can see a bit of the troubled political universe of the Clinton era, as this new season will address the political sex scandal that involved former President Bill Clinton and White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Check it out below:

The 3rd season of American Crime Story began production in January 2020. However, after the start of the pandemic caused by Covid-19, recordings were stopped and resumed only in November of the same year.

Since its debut in February 2016, the series has received widespread critical acclaim. In addition, the last few years of the show have been getting good audience numbers from viewers.

The production’s cast consists of Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, among others.

