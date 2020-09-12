Impatiently Waiting Also Postponed Games

In 2020, we needed more games with the effect of the pandemic. While waiting for games like Cyberpunk 2077, these important productions were postponed one by one, which made us very sad. Today, we will list some games that are thought to be released in 2020, but that are postponed to a later date even this year.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected many industries as well as shaking the film and game industry deeply. While many games were postponed to a date beyond the planned date, they started to infuriate their fans. Today we will introduce some of the important video games that are delayed in 2020 due to pandemic or other reasons.

Among these games, there are games like Cyberpunk 2077, which we all follow closely and is expected to be the game of the year.

Games postponed in 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

First announced date: 16 April 2020

Postponed date: November 17, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated game since GTA 5, would normally release on April 16, 2020, but the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 was delayed due to the pandemic and the game’s not yet ready. CD Projekt RED, the developer of the game, said that the game was finished in terms of both content and gameplay, but still there is work to be done to balance the mechanics and fix the bugs. The game will meet with game lovers on November 17, 2020, if nothing goes wrong.

Deathloop

First announced date: PS5 launch

Postponed date: second quarter of 2021

Deathloop, which is normally expected to be one of the release games of PS5, had to be postponed to 2021 due to the delays experienced by people who had to work from home during the pandemic.

Dying Light 2

First announced date: Spring 2020

Postponed date: Postponed indefinitely.

Dying Light 2, which is expected to be on consoles and PC in the spring of 2020, has been postponed many times during this period. While there is currently no statement about the new release date, the game is expected to be released in 2021.

Halo Infinite

First announced: Xbox Series X launch

Deferred date: 2021

Halo Infinite, which is expected to debut at the launch of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console, has been postponed to next year due to a combination of Covid-19 and other factors. Saying that it needs more development process, 343 Industries wants to provide a seamless experience for gamers.

Rainbow Six Quarantine

First announced date: April 2020

Postponed date: After March 2020

We don’t know much about Rainbow Six Quarantine, but we do know that Ubisoft is way behind in planning for the game. The game, which is normally expected to be released before April 2020, seems to have been postponed to the next year.

Skull and Bones

First announced: 2018 third quarter

Postponed date: After March 2020

Skull and Bones, which has suffered countless delays for a very long time, would normally be released in the third quarter of 2018, but Ubisoft still hasn’t managed to launch the game. We still do not know when the game will be released.

Watch Dogs: Legion

First announced date: 6 March 2020

Postponed date: October 29, 2020

Legion, the new game of Watch Dogs, one of Ubisoft’s most important series, was actually preparing to take us to London after Brexit on March 6, 2020, but the game was postponed to October 29 after Ubisoft’s decision. The company said it needed more development processes to apply the necessary innovations to the game.



