Immortals Fenyx Rising with micro transformations

The body that classifies video games in that country includes this characteristic, which is not unrelated to other products of the company.

Between the end of 2019 and the first months of 2020, Ubisoft will release some of the biggest video games they have in the works. Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be the first, but not the only ones. Before the end of the year, in December, Immortals Fenyx Rising will make an appearance. According to the body that classifies video games by age in Australia, the new from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will include some type of microtransaction, although no details have been offered about it.

Not that it is a different strategy than other video games of the company. Ubisoft’s big projects already included cosmetic items or experience boosters, so it wouldn’t be too strange for them to follow the same path with their new production. Despite the bad reputation of microtransactions, companies have changed their strategy and have been opting for other types of ingame purchases, those that do not directly affect the gameplay or do not detract from the experience in multiplayer video games.

Back to ancient Greece

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a video game developed by Ubisoft Québec, until recently known as Gods & Monsters. The name change had already been announced previously, although it was officially confirmed during Ubisoft Forward. In this adventure, which in MeriStation we have already had the opportunity to try, we handle Fenyx, a warrior who will have to fight against all kinds of mythological creatures from ancient Greece. With a gameplay that is reminiscent of Assassin’s Creed and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the developers aim to win over players through an entirely new intellectual property.

The title will go on sale on December 3 and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.



