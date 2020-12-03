Immortals Fenyx Rising: where to buy the game, price

We detail everything you need to know about the launch of Immortals Fenyx Rising such as the purchase options and editions that we have.

Ubisoft’s new offering, Immortals Fenyx Rising, is now available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia, as well as on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S. Therefore, below we detail everything you need to know to know where to buy the game, what different versions we have available and the price of each of them. Thus, you can choose one or the other depending on your preferred platform and if you want to enjoy only the base game or also the season pass and future content expansions.

Where to buy Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft Store – Both Standard and Gold Editions available for all platforms.

GAME: we can find the Normal, Shadowmaster and Gold edition of various platforms of the past and the new generation.

Media Markt: Both Standard and Gold Editions are available for various platforms.

Amazon: Both Standard and Gold Editions are available for various platforms.

FNAC – Both Standard and Gold editions available for various platforms.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: price and editions

The Ubisoft title at hand does not have a collector’s edition, so the only ones we have available are digital ones, which we leave detailed below with their official starting price this Thursday, December 3.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Regular Edition (€ 59.99)

The simplest edition, which only includes the base game for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Google Stadia.

Immortals Fenyx Rising Shadowmaster Edition (€ 69.95)

Includes base game (all platforms)

DLC: A Tale of Fire and Light: “learn the story of Helios and Phaethon.”

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition (€ 99.99)

Includes base game (all platforms)

Season Pass: the season pass will give us access to all the expansions and DLC that Ubisoft prepares in the months following its launch.



