Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements are out!

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements have been announced. It is a game developed by Ubisoft and designed by the designers of AC Odyssey. It was also discussed that the game, whose gameplay images were presented in the previous times, was similar to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Immortals Fenyx Rising system requirements can be a bit of a strain on players.

Due to the nature of the game, slightly low system requirements were expected, but it wanted a system almost as big as Valhalla. The game, first announced as Gods and Monsters at E3 2019, was introduced with its current name in a gameplay video released in recent months. Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure game. Immortals Fenyx Rising will bring us a more detailed storytelling of Greek mythology, which we take a small glance at Odyssey.

The system requirements of the game are as follows:

Very Low Settings (720p / 30fps)

– Processor: Intel Core i5 – 2400 / AMD FX – 6300

– Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 / AMD R9 280X

– Memory: 8 GB

– Video Card Memory: 2 GB for Nvidia / 3 GB for AMD

– Storage: 28 GB HDD

– Operating System: Windows 7 – 64 Bit

High Settings (1080p / 30fps)

– Processor: Intel Core i7 – 3770 / AMD FX – 8350

– Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / AMD R9 290

– Memory: 8 GB

– Graphics Card Memory: 4 GB

– Storage: 28 GB SSD

– Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 Bit

High Settings (1080p / 60fps)

– Processor: Intel Core i7 – 6700 / AMD Ryzen 7 – 1700

– Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD RX Vega 56

– Memory: 16 GB

– Graphics Card Memory: 8GB

– Storage: 28 GB SSD

– Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 Bit

Very High Settings (1440p / 60fps)

– Processor: Intel Core i7 – 8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 – 3600X

– Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070 Super / AMD RX 5700

– Memory: 16 GB

– Graphics Card Memory: 8 GB

– Storage: 28 GB SSD

– Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 Bit

Very High Settings (4K / 30fps)

– Processor: Intel Core i7 – 8700K / AMD Ryzen 7 – 3700X

– Graphics: GeForce RTX 2070 / AMD RX Vega 56

– Memory: 16 GB

– Graphics Card Memory: 8 GB

– Storage: 28 GB SSD

– Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 Bit

Immortals Fenyx Rising will debut on December 3, 2020 for Amazon Luna, PC, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S.



