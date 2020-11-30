Immortals Fenyx Rising shows a comparison between PS5

The game will be available on December 3 on current and new generation consoles, PC and Google Stadia. Ubisoft bets on as many platforms as possible.

Unlike Watch Dogs Legion or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising will also be released on Nintendo Switch, a console that from time to time receives titles intended for desktop machines. What’s new from Ubisoft Quebec, the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, takes us back to Greece. But what does the classic world look like on platforms as diverse as PS5 or the Kyoto console? YouTube user GameXPlay compares both versions in the video that you can see below these lines.

It is obvious that the new generation title works at a higher resolution and has more detail in almost all aspects of the product. Still, judging from the footage, the game plays well on the Nintendo Switch. The new production from the Quebec studios brings together concepts from the Assassin’s Creed saga and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with a strong focus on puzzles, exploration and combat.

Heroes and villains

The story of Immortals Fenyx Rising puts us in the shoes of Fenyx, a protagonist who in any other narrative would be a secondary character. However, the premise of the game is born from the idea that the hero who seems destined to achieve everything succumbs, so it is his brother who has to take the baton and help the gods to end the evil Typhoon. He has defeated and transformed the gods of Olympus into antagonistic and weak figures of his former being.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will go on sale on December 3 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. Like Ubisoft’s most recent video games, the title can be upgraded for free to the next generation if you have a copy of the product on current consoles.



