Immortals Fenyx Rising showing on Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft Quebec’s new title returns to the classic world, but with a much more parodic approach than Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Ancient Greece was a land of mythology, gods, creatures, beasts, and mortals. Heroes and villains fought to the death on Earth and on Olympus. All of this appeared in one way or another in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the successful title from Ubisoft Quebec. The same developer returns to this setting in her next title, a completely new intellectual property. Immortals Fenyx Rising is a third person adventure full of humorous gags and mythological monsters. The Nintendo Switch version, which until now had not been shown, has finally just been presented in a gameplay trailer published by Ubisoft itself, the same as the Nintendo Direct Mini.

In this new production we handle the destination of Greece. We put ourselves in the shoes of Fenyx, a seemingly normal mortal, but who will become the champion of the gods to end Typhon. The hurricane god challenged Olympus and all its gods. He caught them by surprise and managed to bend them, from first to last. The almighty Zeus, father of gods and men, was defeated in a humiliating way, to the point that he had to trust his future in a miserable mortal.

Exploration, puzzles and combat

The game uses an open world ready to explore, in which combat, puzzles and other elements are combined. In fact, the exploration drinks directly from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, since the adrenaline system has been adopted. Climbing mountains and swimming will consume part of that energy, so you will have to be very careful and set the limits if you do not want to fall into the void from one moment to the next.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be released on December 3 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia. As in other Ubisoft titles, those who purchase the current generation version will be able to upgrade to the next one (of the same family) at no additional cost.



