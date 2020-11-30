Immortals Fenyx Rising: release date, price

The new Ubisoft title comes to PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S and PS5 to say goodbye to 2020 with mythology and RPG adventure.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is Ubisoft’s last big bet for this year 2020. After Watch Dogs Legion and an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla willing to smash the records of previous episodes of the saga, the former team responsible for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has dedicated these last two years to make an RPG adventure based on Greek mythology, fantasy setting and puzzles come true. We go over all the essential information before launch.

Immortals Fenyx Rising goes on sale this December 3

Fenyx’s adventure in this open world will go on sale Thursday, December 3 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S; that is, all platforms. Ubisoft Quebec has everything ready for a title aimed not only at great fans of open world RPGs, such as Assassin’s Creed now, but also those who enjoyed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the exploration mechanics, Real-time RPG combat and a sense of humor that seems to fit the playable proposition appropriately.

Apart from the full game, another option to play Immortals Fenyx Rising is with Ubisoft + on PC, which for 14.99 euros per month includes the premium editions of games like this one, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, among others.

There are two editions for the game: Standard Edition (69.99 euros) and Gold Edition (99.99 euros). The first includes the complete game, without additions; the other brings, apart from the adventure, the Season Pass with three additional adventures and the Gold Edition pack, which brings a character pack to control Hades, the Master of Shadows, the Soldiers of Orion Weapons Pack and the Prism Wings. Below you can see the three adventures included in the Season Pass and here the animated trailer “how it was made” published by Ubisoft itself and inspired by Naruto.

A New God: A new set of adventures in the Palace of Olympus with the goal of overcoming the Judgment of the Olympians.

Myths of the Eastern Kingdom: Set in Chinese mythology, it will introduce a new hero, Ku, on a journey to save mortals in a mystical new land situated between Heaven and Earth.

The lost gods: third and last chapter. It will feature portrait-oriented gameplay, a new fighting system, and a new hero, Ash, chosen by Fenyx to reclaim the lost gods.



