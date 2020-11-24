Immortals Fenyx Rising is seen in three animated videos

What’s new at Ubisoft Quebec is a new adventure set in classical Greece, albeit with a humorous twist. The creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey are back and they haven’t left Greece behind.

The studio located in Quebec is finalizing Immortals Fenyx Rising, an adventurous video game in which we will delve into a tale of gods, heroes and villains. A few days after its launch, the developer has published a series of animated shorts, which you can see below these lines. They are animation sequences that drop the publication of a full trailer later.

The heroes have fallen; the gods have succumbed to the powers of the terrible Typhoon. Zeus, the father of the gods, cannot be believed that he has to enlist the help of Prometheus, a mythological figure whom he punished for granting fire to mortals. One of them will be the key to defeating the enemy. It is about Fenyx, a character who must travel through Greece, free the deities and balance the balance to face Typhoon.

Fenyx, a new hero for Greece

The title, previously known as Gods & Monsters, changed title, according to the official version, because they wanted to give more prominence to Fenyx. Be that as it may, the player has the possibility to customize it through an editor, which allows not only to choose the gender, but also to modify facial hair, hairstyle, face shape, hair color, etc. As a future hero, the young man has a series of special powers, among which is the option of flying. Combining elements of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed, the game mixes puzzle, action and adventure.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will go on sale next December 3 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia. In the vein of the latest Ubisoft games, anyone who purchases the title in the current generation can upgrade to the next at no additional cost.



