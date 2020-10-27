Immortals Fenyx Rising is already gold

The title will be released this December on all platforms, but it will be on PS5 and Xbox Series X where it will be shown in 4K resolution and at 60 FPS.

Ubisoft has confirmed that the development of Immortals Fenyx Rising is complete. The video game, developed by the authors of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will hit stores around the world this December 3 for all current platforms, almost literally: Xbox One, PS4, PC (Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store ), Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

The official Twitter account dedicated to the game has been in charge of giving the news, which is generally called having reached the Gold phase; that is to say, from now on begins the process of editing, preparation for distribution and a period of constant elimination of bugs.

Immortals Fenyx Rising, ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S launch

It has been through the official Ubisoft blog where the improvements that Immortals Fenyx Rising will have in the new generation of Microsoft and Sony consoles have been revealed. On the one hand, on Xbox Series X | S Smart Delivery is guaranteed (you buy the game once and enjoy it on any Xbox platform); High Range Dynamic to achieve high color ranges on HDR televisions; Dolby Atmos and improvements in audio technology and finally 4K resolution at 60 frames per second in the case of Xbox Series X. The resolution has not been detailed in Xbox Series S.

On PlayStation 5, Immortals Fenyx Rising will feature Tempest Audio 3D support and controller sensitivity improvements thanks to haptic feedback from the DualSense controller. Also, High Dynamic Range on TVs with HDR and free update if we buy the title first on PS4. The resolution will be 4K at 60 images per second.

On both platforms, thanks to the SSD memories, the loading times will be absolutely reduced.

