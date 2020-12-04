Immortals Fenyx Rising is a union of good inspirations

Ubisoft didn’t give us much room to breathe between Watch Dogs: Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and, now, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, launched in a short period of time, each with a huge open world to be explored.

Originally known as Gods and Monsters, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a tour through known formulas of the genre, but it does not fall into the comfort zone: attempts to offer an experience with its own personality exist within a family and friendly set, especially to Zelda fans: Breath of the Wild and Greek mythology.

I’ve seen you and I want to see more …

Greek mythology brings together an encyclopedia of content that can be enjoyed on any medium. In games, names like Age of Mithology, Rise of the Argonauts, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and, of course, God of War, among many others, use this outfit to tell players fantastic stories about gods, titans and other legends.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a new freshness to this universe, only without the same conspiratorial tone, represented here, in a cartoonish, playful and friendly way. The first notable aspect of the narrative is precisely its lack of seriousness: Zeus, Prometheus, Ares, Aphrodite, Hephaestus and other mythological deities utter comical phrases about their own existence, as if playing with all that adult tone that the theme usually distills. The game takes a wave with the very characteristics of these characters.

In this context, you are Fenyx or Fenyx, a mortal who must face the threat of Typhon, responsible for distributing soldiers, monsters and other freaks around the world, in the Ganon style seen in Breath of the Wild. Your main character can be shaped into a modest creator from the start of the journey – nothing to spend a lot of time on, just the basics of the look.

Speaking of Zelda, Immortals is openly inspired by the Nintendo franchise, from visual design, packed with warm and mixed colors, to crossings, scalable surfaces, combat and puzzle solving in the Tartar chasms, which even require the ability to levitate objects .



