Immortals Fenyx Rising Goes Cartoon

New from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a more light-hearted game, although it is also set in classical Greece.

Following in the footsteps of Hercules or Achilles is not easy, especially when the gods have fallen because of the tricks of Typhon. With heroes and deities out of the picture, Olympus’ only hope is a mere mortal. In Immortals Fenyx Rising, the player manages an aspiring hero. A few days after its launch, Ubisoft already anticipated a new trailer, which is now complete and with a different artistic style, cartoon. You can see it below these lines.

The world of this video game is that of mythological Greece, so we will find all kinds of legendary creatures. The hosts of Typhoon are concentrated and prepared for the final blow, culminating in the ultimate downfall of Zeus. However, the father of all gods maneuvers in the shadows and reluctantly places his trust in Fenyx, a character who was not meant to be a hero (that’s what his brother was for, who sadly was turned to stone).

Mix of mechanics

Ubisoft Quebec’s new production, the fathers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, takes some elements from their previous game. Traces of its mechanics can be found in both the combat and exploration systems. Still, the developers have looked askance at The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, so that concepts such as limited adrenaline (used for climbing, swimming, etc.) or the progression structure through puzzles are introduced .

After the launch of Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, it’s the turn of Immortals Fenyx Rising, which will arrive on December 3 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and Google Stadia. Another of the company’s most anticipated titles, Far Cry 6, was scheduled for February 2021, but they decided to delay it. According to Microsoft Store, it will be released on May 26.



