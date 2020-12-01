Immortals Fenyx Rising flies over Greece its launch trailer

Ubisoft’s last game of the year is an adventure that combines puzzle, exploration and combat in a satirized Greek world.

Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Immortals Fenyx Rising, three open world titles that have certain points in common, but that offer different experiences. The new from Ubisoft Quebec is the most irreverent, a lighthearted and humorous title that invites us to travel through mythological Greece with the character of Fenyx. From the sky, it glides with its wings to land, where it performs all kinds of heroic actions. A few hours after its arrival on the market, Ubisoft has presented the launch trailer, which you can see on these lines.

The new production from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey blends mechanics from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Assassin’s Creed into an adventure of heroes, gods and mythological creatures. Zeus, the father of gods and mortals, believed himself to be completely invulnerable and untouchable. That is why he was unable to see what was coming with the fury of Typhon, a huge beast that defeats all divinities.

Fenyx, the last hope

With Typhon as master of the world, the gods turned into practically harmless beings, and the classical heroes manipulated and controlled by Typhon, the only hope lies with a seemingly significant mortal, Fenyx. Zeus must rid himself of his skepticism and put all his trust in a warrior (or female warrior) who has not yet shown anything in his career to stardom.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will go on sale on December 3 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. All those who acquire the game in the current generation will be able to upgrade to the new consoles for free. In addition, thanks to Ubisoft Connect, the progression also works cross-platform between different platforms. This service, previously known as Uplay, also has a premium subscription, which gives access to the company’s game catalog.



