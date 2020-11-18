Immortals Fenyx Rising details its plan with three story DLC

The title, developed by the authors of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, will arrive on December 3 on all platforms packed with content.

Immortals Fenyx Rising is, along with Watch Dogs Legion and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the title with which Ubisoft has decided to break into the new generation of consoles. Available for all platforms, this action-adventure play in a fantasy world spiced with mythological overtones aims to extend your gaming experience far beyond the main story. The company has detailed the post-release plan for the title, which is being carried out by the authors of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

As they explain, once it hits the stores, Immortals Fenyx Rising will be updated with free events, weekly dungeon challenges and daily missions. There will also be a Season Pass for those who want even more: new environments, heroes, renewed gameplay and a bonus mission called When the going gets tough, available from launch day. Regarding said DLC, the season pass will include the following:

A New God – A new set of adventures in the Palace of Olympus with the goal of overcoming the Judgment of the Olympians

Myths of the Eastern Kingdom: Set in Chinese mythology, it will introduce a new hero, Ku, on a journey to save mortals in a mystical new land situated between Heaven and Earth.

The lost gods: third and last chapter. It will feature portrait-oriented gameplay, a new fighting system, and a new hero, Ash, chosen by Fenyx to bring back the lost gods.

Immortals Fenyx Rising arrives this December 3 to the whole world

To get the Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass, just buy the Gold Edition of the title; although it can also be purchased separately. The title of Ubisoft Quebeq begins this December 3 a new intellectual property in which we will embody Fenyx, a winged demi-god, on his mission to save the Greek gods from a dark curse.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Amazon Luna. Those who prefer it can also opt for Ubisoft + on the computer, which for 14.99 euros per month includes the premium editions of games such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion or this same Immortals Fenyx Rising.



