Immortals: Fenyx Rising brings us to Greece in its trailer

This open-world game shows the humorous side of mythological Greece, with gods and mythological creatures facing off.

It was announced as Gods & Monsters, but it has been transformed into Immortals: Fenyx Rising, a project designed by Ubisoft Quebec, the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Before finalizing the post-launch plan for this latest video game, the developers began outlining a new open-world video game also set in classical Greece, albeit with a much more humorous touch. MeriStation has already been able to test it for four hours, so we encourage you to read our impressions and watch the story trailer that Ubisoft has just published, and that you can see on these lines.

This title presents us with an enemy to the height. Typhoon, an ancient deity, rises from the shadows and soars on her wings of fire. He faces nothing more and nothing less than the rest of the Olympian gods, who succumb to his power. That includes Zeus, the father of gods and mortals, who despite his haughty attitude, is forced to ask for help to save the furniture. And he asks it precisely from Prometheus, the titan who gifted mortals with fire and who was punished by Zeus himself. The last hope is, however, a mortal, an unknown warrior known as Fenyx.

A bespoke hero

The player has the ability to create their own hero using a character editor, so they can choose between a male and a female protagonist. An adventure awaits us in a world full of enemies, puzzles and supernatural abilities. Anyone who wants to try it can do so through the Google Stadia demo, available for free to all players.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising will be available on December 3 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It should be noted that thanks to Ubisoft Connect, the service that unifies Uplay and Ubisoft Forward, the new from Ubisoft Quebec will have cross-save.



