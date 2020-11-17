Immortals Fenyx Rising and Adventure Time merge trailer

Ubisoft and Cartoon Network sign this cross between the popular animated series and the long-awaited open world adventure title that will arrive in December.

Ubisoft has presented, on the occasion of the imminent launch of Immortals Fenyx Rising, a crossover trailer along with the popular Cartoon Network Adventure Time series. An unexpected crossover has resulted in an entertaining video in which both licenses meet to celebrate the third great launch of the French company during this new generation of consoles.

As we see Finn and Jake join an adventure on the outskirts of Ooo, where they will have to face a Cerberus on the Golden Island of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Fortunately, Fenyx, the protagonist of the video game, appears to make it clear who’s boss. The video is completely dubbed into Spanish and lasts just one minute, enough to give off the characteristic humor of the Pendleton Ward series in its already 10 seasons and more than 280 broadcast episodes.

Immortals Fenyx Rising hits stores this December 3

Immortals Fenyx Rising, developed by the parents of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, are about to launch this action adventure with RPG and puzzle elements in which we will put ourselves in the shoes of a forgotten hero; your task is none other than saving the Greek gods on the Island of the Blessed, which has been taken over by truly dangerous mythological creatures. Taking down their leader, Typhoon, is our responsibility.

MeriStation has already been able to play Immortals Fenyx Rising, which we have described as a successful cross between the Assassin’s Creed universe and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The title will go on sale on December 3 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5. Those who get the title in any of its versions for Sony and Microsoft consoles current generation will be able to upgrade for free to the new generation, at no cost. You can check here all the improvements of the next gen version.



