Immortals Fenyx Rising, analysis. Trials of the gods

We take a look at what’s new from the creators of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, a new intellectual property set in mythological Greece.

If the Greek deities had one thing, it was free time. Olympus, kingdom of Zeus and the other divinities, was not exactly characterized by modesty and good manners. In Immortals Fenyx Rising, Ubisoft Quebec’s most recent production, the gods carry the same weaknesses as humans. They are temperamental, irascible, passionate, and often irrational. And as such, they have dedicated their time to shaping a world full of tests and puzzles, because why make things easy for mortals. The title uses soft satire to form a proposal as funny as it is irreverent.

Zeus, father of gods and mortals, believed himself safe as ruler of the universe. However, amid the lava from the volcanoes, Typhon was hatching a plan to overthrow him. Flying through the flames, the winged beast flutters with its tongues of fire and plunges Olympus into gloom. One by one, each of the divinities succumbs to the power of this powerful enemy, who finally manages to subdue Zeus.

Nor have the most recognized heroes (see Hercules or Achilles) have managed to make him bite the dust. Not surprisingly, they have become Typhon’s slaves, for which they fight as the champions of his hosts. Zeus, desperate, seeks help and fixes on Prometheus, the titan friend of mortals who gave them fire … and was punished for it by the god himself. All hopes are pinned on Fenyx, a human whom the god despises, but on whom the future of his kingdom depends.

The premise of the story could fit into a serious tone script, but Ubisoft has opted for humor. In general, the gags are fun and from time to time they start a smile, although it has not caused us any irrepressible laughter. Perhaps it lacks a little more spice, despite the fact that the jokes fit well into the carefree universe they have built, which visually is reflected in a colorful world with cartoon characters and fantasy settings.

Fenyx, the true hero of history

Nobody likes to be a second man, but it seems that Fenyx, the protagonist of the story, was very comfortable (or comfortable) in his preset role. Therefore, when he discovers that his brother Ligyron has fallen, he has no choice but to remove the chestnuts from the fire. The character has always believed that his hefty and bully brother was the recipient of all the glory, the mortal who would fight a thousand battles and win them. Now that the future of the Greek islands is hanging by a thread, the tables have turned drastically. Can he defeat Typhon alone? Of course not, first you will need to recover the essences of all the gods, which have been transformed into antagonistic representations of what they once were. These will offer you their blessings to continue expanding your powers.

It should be noted that the player can create his protagonist thanks to an editor perhaps a bit sparing in options, although it is possible to modify elements such as hair and its color, the shape of the face, facial hair, eyebrows, tattoos, etc. The opportunity to select a male or female character is also provided. None of the bodies have limitations, since they share all the elements, so that a woman’s body can be combined with a man’s beard. Of course, later on, all this can be modified again, as many times as you want. In the Hall of the Gods, the deities have everything they need to change their appearance when and how they want: it seems that cosmetic surgery was already practiced by the deities.

Puzzles and exploration, a combination that works

It takes a few seconds in the world of Immortals Fenyx Rising to realize that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the great influences of this production. The game structure bases its progression mainly on solving puzzles. Little by little, different components are deployed that combine as the adventure progresses, with a very well measured learning curve.

The main story puzzles are elaborate enough to make you think, but balanced so as not to frustrate. The elements of these puzzles are gradually added and mixed to form more complex structures. It is in the chambers of the gods where all these concepts are combined most brilliantly, despite the fact that puzzles are present in almost all facets of the video game. We will shoot fire arrows, we will make them pass through special rings until we reach their destination, usually another torch, and then move blocks, play with gravity or solve a puzzle that in turn is part of the mechanism of another enigma, as if of a doll Russian is involved. We especially liked how the layers of co are added Complexity, one element over another.



