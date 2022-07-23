Immortals Fenix Rising: Polynesian Gods Who May Appear in the Rumored Sequel

Immortals Fenyx Rising is perhaps one of the most popular Ubisoft games released in recent years, unrelated to any of the dominant franchises. It really grew out of the idea of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, but it seems to have gone a lot smoother than the Skull and Bones that grew out of AC: Black Flag. Because of this, it’s not surprising that Ubisoft is aiming to make a franchise with a new entry.

However, one insider — Jeff Grubb — who reported that this game is in development, said that it is more of a by-product than a sequel. It’s more like an anthology record than a sequel. This is because it may have a different name, as the Phoenix is not a character, and it reportedly departs from its Greco-Chinese mythology. Grubb said it may not come out until 2025 as it’s in the early stages of development and he’s only seen concept art, but this part of the Immortals franchise supposedly contains Polynesian mythology.

Despite the fact that there may be many mythologies in the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising, Polynesian is the perfect choice. It’s not as popular as others like Greek or Norse mythology, which gives it a unique setting, and Grubb also says he’s trying to break away from comparisons to “Breath of the Wild.” Visually it will be similar, but Ubisoft seems to be experimenting mechanically. In any case, it opens up a lot of new mythology that can be explored in a playful way.

However, again, the mythology of Polynesia does not appear as often in such popular media as Scandinavian or Greek. For those who are interested, here are some brief details about the various gods that players can potentially meet in the new Immortals Fenyx Rising game (since Grubb really confirms that there is another narrator about God).

Continuation of Immortals Fenyx Rising — Polynesian Deities and Myths

The most famous deities:

Kane is the God of creation and heaven. Having created other gods, he acts as their overseer. He is most comparable to Zeus in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Ku is the Polynesian god of war. He is associated with intertribal wars, as well as as the patron saint of warriors and healers. He is a god of war, but with a softer side. Bosom is not so much the opposite of the God of War from the point of view of the soft side of Ku, as a contrasting deity — Bosom is the God of Peace, Rain and Fertility. Kanaloa is the god of darkness and death, associated with the dark depths of the ocean.

There are also some Polynesian cultures that worship the higher beings from whom the gods descended, as well as spirits that split into gods, Mother Earth (Papa) or Father Heaven (Wakea).

Other notable mythologies / deities include

Laka — Laka (or Rata, Lata, Ata or Lasa) is the name of two different heroes in Polynesian mythology. The kings of Tahiti and Hawaii considered them their ancestors. Due to the duality here, it won’t be a surprise if Laka becomes a replacement for the main character of Immortals Fenyx Rising. Haumea is the Mother of many gods, Haumea is the goddess of fertility and childbirth. She was killed by Kaulu. Kaulu. A likely figure in the Polynesian setting is Kaula, a deceiving god, physically strong and possessing magic. According to Hawaiian mythology, Kaulu had many adventures. Pele is the creator of the Hawaiian Islands, she is often called Madame Pele, the goddess of volcanoes and fire. Her influence on ancient Hawaii cannot be underestimated, and it is said that she was born in Haumea. Papatuanuku: Often depicted sleeping, “Papa” is the Goddess of the Earth. She looks after the earth, which is believed to give birth to all things, and looks after the children of nature and humanity. Tavirimatea – this weather god is often depicted riding on a cloud and is often depicted as an angry child of the Pope. There are many Dad’s children who would be great in a Polynesian setting, as many of them express emotions through natural disasters.

The Polynesian setting Immortals Fenyx Rising has huge potential

This is just a small part of the various mythologies that the Polynesian game can immerse itself in. What is perhaps most interesting is that there is a category of spirits or deities known as Aumaku, who are guardian spirits protecting certain families. This can reflect well on gameplay and battles with animal deities used as attack styles, while object-based Aumaku can help with puzzles and research Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Although it remains to be seen what the final draft will look like, and while it’s only rumors, it’s hard not to see how this could be a great sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising.

It is reported that the sequel to Immortals Fenyx Rising is in development.