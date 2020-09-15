Immortal Fenyx Rising, almost 90 minutes of gameplay

During the transmission of the last Ubisoft Forward, Ubisoft published a live featuring almost 90 minutes of gameplay by Immortal Fenyx Rising. In a huge, fully exploitable open world, it is possible to observe some main campaign missions, boss battles, character customization and side quests involving puzzles and races against time.

In the images, the publisher presented the definitive gameplay experience of Immortal Fenyx Rising, introducing the customizable protagonist Fenyx, who must venture into a remodeled Ancient Greece to save the gods of the titan Typhon. Using all of his demigod skills, including wings that allow him to reach higher places like hills and mountains, the game emerges as one of the most anticipated titles from fans after a series of postponements.

From the gameplay, it is possible to state that Immortal Fenyx Rising absorbed a good part of the elements of Assain’s Creed Odyssey, especially in its game mechanics such as hand-to-hand and ranged combat, as well as parkour and movement skills that allow you to literally explore the entire map.

As for the look, camera style and the customization and build training resources, the title brings clear inspirations in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with more cartoon graphics and environments with very colorful arts, but with a touch of designated interface for the game.

Immortal Fenyx Rising will be released on December 3 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and PC.



