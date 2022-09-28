Immobilized: Kim Kardashian’s dress is causing her problems

Kim Kardashian (41) probably didn’t take this detail into account when choosing an outfit. The entrepreneur likes to show unusual images in public. Kardashian’s fame often seems to stop at nothing to be noticed. Therefore, she lost several kilograms to appear at the Met Gala in a dress by Marilyn Monroe ( ✝ 36). Now Kim has even lost her mobility due to appearing at a fashion show.

In her Instagram story, the 41-year-old shared a funny clip of herself at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. But television fame has pretty much thrown itself into the shell. Kim was wearing a tight shiny floor-length dress. But her attention-grabbing outfit obviously created some problems for the mother of four: she could only move with small steps. In particular, climbing the stairs became a problem in her dress. So Kim caused a laugh or two when she jumped from one step to another to get to the next floor.

