iMessage Goes Through Instability This Thursday (20)

iMessage: Apple’s messaging service, iMessage, is experiencing instability on Thursday (20). Apple’s system status page itself indicates that users may have difficulty accessing the app.

According to users, all messages sent by the service are notified with a blue balloon, indicating a failure in sending. Some people even tried to forward the text again, but were unsuccessful.

Apparently, the authentication server is temporarily unavailable, but the company says it is already working on a solution and promises that the problem will be resolved in the next few hours.