IMDb TV, Free Streaming From Amazon, Comes to Android and iOS

Exclusively for the North American audience, IMDb TV won a version of the app for Android and iOS devices. Like the IMDb movie site, the free streaming service is one of Amazon’s properties.

The novelty will make it easier for users to access the catalog made up of American TV hits and original content from Amazon Studios. Previously, it was only possible to access the “mobile version” of the platform through the dedicated channel on the Prime Video app.

Before being renamed IMDb TV, the free service launched as Freedive in January 2019. With an ever-expanding catalog, users can watch popular series and movies like Mad Men, Chicago Fire and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The platform includes advertisements from sponsors during navigation and before the programs are shown. The positive side is that, according to the company, the service has half the advertising insertions than traditional TV channels.

The arrival of IMDb TV for mobile devices follows the brand’s expansion plan. This year, the service also gained app versions for Roku TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG SmartTVs, and the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 4 consoles.

Agreement with Universal Studios

Last month, Amazon signed an exclusive deal with Universal Film Entertainment Group. With this, all platforms of the e-commerce giant will have the right to show movies and series produced by Universal Studios.

As such, IMDb TV becomes the first ad-free streaming to offer early access to major studio productions. Factor that can contribute to attracting more viewers to the platform.