Iman Shumpert says Tristan Thompson’s first cheating scandal “wasn’t a big shock” for the Cleveland Cavaliers: We “felt” Chloe

Keeps his head in the game. Iman Shumpert talks about how Tristan Thompson’s difficult relationship with Khloe Kardashian affected his NBA season when both athletes played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“It wasn’t a big hindrance for us,” the 31—year-old “Dancing with the Stars” champion, who played for the Ohio team from 2015 to 2018, said on Sunday, June 19, in the issue of Watch What Happens. Live with Andy Cohen. “To be honest, when the outside world and everything is bubbling, it’s best for us when we have games so we can focus on that. We get tunnel vision.”

The Georgia Institute of Technology graduate added: “We all felt for Chloe. She’s cool, man. And I do not know what is going on with them… I’m sure they say they’ve grown up. … [But] man, it was sad.”

Thompson, 31, was selected by the Cavaliers in 2011 and remained with the team until 2020, when he moved to the Boston Celtics. As teammates, Thompson and Shumpert won the 2016 NBA Championship together. However, the Canadian athlete’s personal life began to make headlines two years later when he was caught cheating on Kardashian, who is now 37 years old, a few days before she gave birth to their daughter Tru.

“It’s really shocking and obviously heartbreaking. All of this disgusts me,” Kourtney Kardashian said in a candid interview during an episode of The Kardashian Family in 2018, when Khloe’s family found out about Thompson’s misconduct.

The Good American co-founder tried to stay calm amid the chaos, telling Kim Kardashian over the phone, “Everyone wants me to make a decision right this second, and I just want to go give birth and try to enjoy it. …As crazy as it sounds, I want to enjoy it with him.”

After True arrived in April 2018, the following February, the couple hit another hurdle when Thompson kissed family friend Jordyn Woods. The couple announced their departure, but in August 2020, Us Weekly published the news that Chloe had reconciled with the Chicago Bulls star amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Chloe hopes that Tristan has changed forever and will continue to grow and remain the wonderful and faithful partner he has been throughout their time together during the [coronavirus] quarantine,” a source told us at the time, adding that the couple hoped to give Tru a brother or sister.

By June 2021, the duo had broken up again, briefly reuniting before Thompson’s paternity lawsuit with Marali Nichols raised eyebrows in December 2021. We have exclusively confirmed that 31-year-old Nichols gave birth to a son in the same month. In January, Thompson revealed that he was a father, offering Chloe a public apology via social media.

The couple’s ups and downs were explored in the first season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuted in April. During the finale on Thursday, June 16, Chloe burst into tears because of the “humiliating” scandal.

“I replay in my memory every event, every grand act, every trip [and] every date. It was all a lie,” she told the cameras. “How could you not say something? I just don’t feel like I’m in my own body. These things just happen and I go through the motions. But when something happens to you a couple of times, you become immune to them. Which is really sad.”

Later, the California native told her Twitter followers that it was “hard” to watch the drama play out on TV. Nevertheless, Chloe still hopes for a cordial cooperation with her ex.

“She’s doing everything she can to shield [the Truth] from all the negative stories about him,” a source told us. “After all, he’s still Tru’s father, and she wants Tru to have a loving relationship with him.”