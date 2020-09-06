Images of YooA Oh My Girl Solo Debut MV ‘Bon Voyage’

YooA finally showed a cut from her comeback music video with the song “Bon Voyage“.

On Monday (07/09) at 00.00 KST, WM Entertainment released a teaser video for YooA’s ‘Bon Voyage’ MV, which will make their solo debut in just a matter of hours.

As previously scheduled, YooA will start a solo career by releasing a mini album as well as an MV of the same title on September 7, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST.

Exactly 18 hours earlier, the girl group’s vocalist and dancer shared a snippet from the music video that fans must have been waiting for.

Just as seen from the various teasers, we can watch the whole scene in the forest, as well as listen to footage of songs with unexpected genres from YooA.

Without further ado, just watch the teaser video below.



