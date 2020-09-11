Images of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro phone leaked!

As Xiaomi’s new smartphone series Mi 10T approaches, leaks increase at the same rate. In the last leak, images of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro model were leaked via Twitter.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro images leaked!

According to the leaked images, the device has a very thin frame. There is a small front camera hole at the top left of the screen. On the back of the device, which is similar to Vivo X50, there are 4 cameras. The phone, whose main camera is seen to be 108 Megapixels, has a wide-angle camera and a depth sensor.

The Mi 10T Pro is expected to have an OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate and the device will have a battery capacity of 5000 mAh. The phone will also support Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology.

On the power side of the device, it is expected to be powered by the 5G-supported Snapdragon 865 processor. It is estimated that the Mi 10T Lite model will be released as well as the Mi 10T Pro model.



