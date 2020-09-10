Images of Ubisoft Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

Ubisoft and leaks seem to go together, don’t they? Just hours before today’s Ubisoft Forward event (10), the company had leaked images of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, showing various details of the game that will be a complete reimagination of the 2002 title, considered the best in the franchise. .

The records were supposedly leaked from Uplay itself (but in Russia). And the internet is fast to catch these events, as you can see in the different images below. Check out:

In the photos, we see the Prince of Persia with a completely redesigned look, but with the iconic blue outfit of the original game. For now, no details have been revealed other than the images.

If you were curious about Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, keep an eye on Ubisoft Forward, which takes place today at 4 pm (GMT). As always, Voxel will cover the event, which you can follow on our official channel.



