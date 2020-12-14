Images of the houses to be built on the moon!

While Elon Musk has been working for space tourism for a long time, he has been thinking about solutions that will enable astronauts to stay in space at institutions such as the European Space Agency and NASA. In this context, the European Space Agency, or ESA for short, published images that reveal what the first astronaut houses would look like.

Cowley believes that these cylindrical houses, where astronauts will live, will be built within 10 years. However, the structures in question need to be built in a way that is resistant to radiation.

Houses to be built on the moon!

NASA announced that it will send a female and a male astronaut to the Moon by 2024, and on December 9, the names of 18 astronauts that it deemed suitable for Artemis space mission. Building a sustainable colony on Earth’s moon is part of this mission.

Engineers in the colony are planned to be able to learn how to use resources on the Moon, such as producing water from ice in craters. NASA’s goal is to send one more female and one male astronaut by the 2030s.

In this context, it is aimed to examine previously undiscovered areas of the Moon and to establish a base where other astronauts can go to Mars.



