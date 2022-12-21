Images of Nvidia Titan 40-Series GPU Allegedly Leaked Online

YouTuber and leader Moore’s Law is Dead have posted images of what they believe is the next Nvidia Titan card, which was once considered obsolete.

Remember Titan? The Nvidia Titan line of cards has long been the king of consumer video cards. However, they were noticeably absent in the previous generation of Nvidia GPUs. However, it seems that a variant from the 40th series has surfaced in a leak on the Internet.

YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead reports that they have the first alleged images and details about the next Nvidia Titan GPU. The card will be equipped with two 12VHPWR connectors in addition to a giant four-slot cooler. The GPU is also made in the same style as other 40-series GPUs, with an all-metal design.

Curiously, the images show that the GPU has two 12VHPWR connectors located at the bottom, which causes a lot of surprise when it comes to the potential design of the GPU. It is likely that this is just a mockup, but there is a noticeable oddity in this alleged “leak”.

He may not be released

However, it comes with a catch. These video cards may not even go on sale. Nvidia is still trying to meet the demand for the RTX 4090, but it is likely that the demand for the Titan GPU will be slightly lower.

Nvidia also has no reason to sell the Titan yet. AMD RX 7900 XTX does not come close to the performance of RTX 4090. Until they have a GPU that can compete with the 4090, perhaps Nvidia will stick to its positions.

The GPU can not even be called a Titan. The card can still be marketed as the RTX 4090 Ti, and the Titan name will remain dead for another year. It is likely that the GPU depicted is an engineering sample,

As always, treat such rumors with a high degree of skepticism, since Moore’s law is dead has a generally accurate history, but their leaks are certainly not gospel. Things like the placement of dual 12VHPWR connectors are really very curious.